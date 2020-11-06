Workiva (NYSE:WK) Announces Earnings Results

Workiva (NYSE:WK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.54 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:WK traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.49. 6,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,177. Workiva has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Workiva from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on Workiva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

In other news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,240,283.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 28,665 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $1,585,747.80. Insiders sold a total of 133,665 shares of company stock worth $7,369,298 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

