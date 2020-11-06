X Square Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,315 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 62.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in MarketAxess by 51.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 22.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,675,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,892 shares in the company, valued at $41,521,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,479 shares of company stock worth $42,850,586 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded down $9.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $572.05. 1,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,698. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $510.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $496.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.05 and a beta of 0.46. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $602.77.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $561.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $478.33.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

