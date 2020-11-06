X Square Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

X Square Capital LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 115.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,452 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,482 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 56,054 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,783,175.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $127,866,887. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.37. 62,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,329,705. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $406.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.