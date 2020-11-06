X Square Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup comprises about 1.0% of X Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,250,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,503 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in PulteGroup by 100.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,163 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,220,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,881,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,922,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,871,000 after purchasing an additional 580,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. Raymond James upgraded PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PHM traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.06. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $49.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

