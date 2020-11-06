X Square Capital LLC Buys 55 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 16.2% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 516.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,015.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,027.07.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $15.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,021.38. 13,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,784. The company has a market cap of $125.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,699.15, a PEG ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $282.08 and a 12 month high of $1,146.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,005.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $912.12.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

