X Square Capital LLC Buys 93 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,268,000 after buying an additional 148,686 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 985,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,048,000 after acquiring an additional 30,225 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 769,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,643,000 after purchasing an additional 57,596 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 73.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,174,000 after purchasing an additional 279,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris bought 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.92 per share, with a total value of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,163 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IBM stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.16. 38,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,666,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.26. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.94 and a 200-day moving average of $122.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.