X Square Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 9,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 22,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $90.31. The company had a trading volume of 139,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,766,687. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $91.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.4253 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. New Street Research began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, 140166 reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

