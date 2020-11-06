X Square Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

X Square Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,250 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Lannett worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 7.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Lannett by 52.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LCI. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Lannett from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lannett in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE:LCI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.94. 3,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Lannett had a positive return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $126.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Lannett’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

