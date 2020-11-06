X Square Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

X Square Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.44. 30,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,946,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.06. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.87.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.