X Square Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 226.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 163.6% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELS. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

ELS stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,100. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.