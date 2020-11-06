X Square Capital LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

X Square Capital LLC cut its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries comprises approximately 1.3% of X Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 310.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 87.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEVA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Rosemary A. Crane sold 2,860 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $34,034.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEVA traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.77. 98,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,555,349. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.