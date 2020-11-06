X Square Capital LLC Has $353,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,050,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $212.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.28.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 287,534 shares of company stock worth $14,234,514. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

