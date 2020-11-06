X Square Capital LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.1% of X Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. 140166 upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.26.

BABA stock traded up $6.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.19. The company had a trading volume of 364,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,935,295. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $778.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.