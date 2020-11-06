X Square Capital LLC Invests $204,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $43,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 124.6% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $96.16. 18,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,640,018. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

