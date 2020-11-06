X Square Capital LLC Invests $758,000 in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,835,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,331,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,534,000 after acquiring an additional 225,261 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 44,599 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.36. 2,873,548 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average of $48.55.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

