X Square Capital LLC Lowers Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

X Square Capital LLC cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,765 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 153,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in General Motors by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 671,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,036 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

General Motors stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,411,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.90. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $1.48. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

