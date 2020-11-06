X Square Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

X Square Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,637 shares during the period. Bausch Health Companies accounts for about 1.3% of X Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3,094.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHC. Bank of America raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

Shares of BHC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.72. 20,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,907,109. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $31.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 104.13% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $91,635.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,515.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

