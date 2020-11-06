X Square Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

X Square Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,490,612 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 211,731 shares during the period. OFG Bancorp makes up about 13.4% of X Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. X Square Capital LLC owned 2.90% of OFG Bancorp worth $18,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OFG. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 485,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after buying an additional 164,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 158,128 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,296,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 26,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 24,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFG stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,875. The stock has a market cap of $776.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $23.76.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

In other news, CFO Maritza Arizmendi purchased 3,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $36,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,074.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ganesh Kumar purchased 4,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $56,505.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,423 shares of company stock worth $223,684 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised OFG Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

