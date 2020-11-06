X Square Capital LLC Makes New $634,000 Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,633 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,118,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $168.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.47.

URI traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.56. 10,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $203.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.