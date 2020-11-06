X Square Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 487.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HACK stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.78. 1,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,516. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.44. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $51.19.

