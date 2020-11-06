X Square Capital LLC Purchases 1,110 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Ally Financial makes up about 1.0% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ally Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,525,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,308,000 after acquiring an additional 127,626 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,947,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,080,000 after purchasing an additional 640,956 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,629,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,285,000 after buying an additional 1,330,486 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 25.4% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,626,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,401,000 after buying an additional 1,342,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 11.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,606,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,009,000 after buying an additional 687,468 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $502,046.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at $20,753,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

ALLY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.36. 39,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,841,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.63.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.