X Square Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 2,086,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,626,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,556,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,019,000 after buying an additional 2,047,356 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,615,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,430,000 after acquiring an additional 851,753 shares in the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.64. 41,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $58.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.01.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.50. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.589 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.12%.

TD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CSFB began coverage on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

