X Square Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up about 1.4% of X Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 281.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Argus downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,375. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.76 and a 200 day moving average of $144.38. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $190.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.