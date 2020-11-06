X Square Capital LLC Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

X Square Capital LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,426 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $28,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,804 shares of company stock worth $4,089,387. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. CSFB upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.00.

COST stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $383.53. 39,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,821,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $386.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $361.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

