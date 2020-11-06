X Square Capital LLC Sells 1,091 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

X Square Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,709,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $46,883,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,841,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.06.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.97. 63,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,053,896. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.85. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

