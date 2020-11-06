X Square Capital LLC Sells 4,889 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

X Square Capital LLC lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.5% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 889.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.91.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.98. 33,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,391,983. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.03. The company has a market capitalization of $110.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

