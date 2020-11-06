X Square Capital LLC Sells 6,130 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

X Square Capital LLC reduced its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the period. Calavo Growers makes up about 1.9% of X Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 264.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 5.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.17. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,348. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.60. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.37 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.10. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

CVGW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

