X Square Capital LLC Takes Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,737,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,395,000 after acquiring an additional 620,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,298,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,810,000 after purchasing an additional 358,433 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2.3% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,744,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,948,000 after buying an additional 151,770 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,517,000 after buying an additional 55,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,837,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,306,000 after buying an additional 182,537 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

FAST stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.55. The company had a trading volume of 23,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $49.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.38.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $120,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,100 shares of company stock worth $183,522 and sold 10,750 shares worth $520,083. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

