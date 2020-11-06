X Square Capital LLC Trims Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

X Square Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 69,754 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,004,000. International Value Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter worth $26,307,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter worth $11,899,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,167,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,393,000 after buying an additional 269,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at $8,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

SKX stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,028. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.08. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global raised Skechers U.S.A. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.45.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

