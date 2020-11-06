X Square Capital LLC Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

X Square Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 25.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,667 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 26,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.95. The stock had a trading volume of 112,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,263,061. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $94.13. The company has a market capitalization of $105.93 billion, a PE ratio of 81.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.03.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.35.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,022 shares of company stock valued at $13,777,487 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

