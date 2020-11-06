Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the local business review company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Yelp from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NYSE:YELP opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.46 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $37.49.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $44,919.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,742.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $58,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Yelp by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,362 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Yelp by 34.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,172 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp by 2.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 167,689 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 42.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 47,137 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

