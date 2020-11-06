Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on YETI. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Yeti from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Yeti from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Yeti from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yeti from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Get Yeti alerts:

YETI traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,000. Yeti has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 79.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. Yeti had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Yeti will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yeti news, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 20,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $1,008,064.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,009.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $489,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,077,473.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,204 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,404. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Yeti during the 1st quarter valued at $2,135,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yeti during the first quarter valued at $337,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Yeti during the first quarter valued at $452,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Yeti by 40.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after buying an additional 319,126 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Yeti in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.