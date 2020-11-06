Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Air Lease (NYSE:AL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Air Lease is being aided by rise in revenues from rentals of flight equipment. Revenues from this segment rose 8.1% in the first half of 2020. Additionally, we are impressed by the company’s endeavors to reward its shareholders. Steady growth in Air Lease’s fleet is also laudable. As of Jun 30, Air Lease owned 301 aircraft in the operating-lease portfolio, with a net book value of $19.1 billion. This compares favorably with 292 aircraft at the end of 2019 with a net book value worth $18.7 billion. However, decline in the collection rate is concerning., Moreover, rising operating expenses due to higher interest expenses, selling, general and administrative expenses, pose a threat to the company's bottom line. Notably, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in the past six months due to higher expenses.”

Get Air Lease alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE:AL traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,858. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.89.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $521.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.65 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 28.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.5% in the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,124,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.8% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 123,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 21.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,982,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,330,000 after acquiring an additional 352,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Lease (AL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.