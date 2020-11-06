Zacks Investment Research Lowers AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti Limited is an independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia. It is the third-biggest gold mining company globally in terms of production. The company has a portfolio of long-life, relatively low-cost assets and differing orebody types located across major gold producing regions around the world. The company’s 14 operations are located across nine countries and its operating assets are supported by extensive exploration activities. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut AngloGold Ashanti from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.29 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.76.

AU opened at $26.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 87.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

