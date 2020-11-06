Zacks Investment Research Lowers Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Evelo Biosciences presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLO traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,996. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $7.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $203.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 6.81.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Pioneering Inc. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 22,900,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,666 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 41.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after buying an additional 1,330,366 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,370,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,267,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

