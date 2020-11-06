Zacks Investment Research Lowers Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EVBG. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America cut Everbridge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $9.83 on Tuesday, hitting $127.81. The company had a trading volume of 24,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,858. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.57 and a 200 day moving average of $132.89. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $76.14 and a 52-week high of $165.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.56 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $345,307.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,636.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 11,381 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $1,444,135.09. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,735 shares of company stock worth $5,061,144. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Everbridge by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Everbridge by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,476,000 after purchasing an additional 234,824 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 4.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 320,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter worth $89,000.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

