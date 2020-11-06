Zacks Investment Research Lowers KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KushCo Holdings Inc. is the parent company to a diverse group of business units primarily in the cannabis, CBD and other related industries. KushCo Holdings’ subsidiaries provide exceptional customer service, product quality, compliancy knowledge and a local presence in serving customer base. The company’s brands include Kush Bottles, a sales platform distributor of packaging, supplies, and accessories. Kush Energy, which provides ultra-pure hydrocarbon gases and solvents to the cannabis and CBD sector. Hybrid Creative, a premier creative design agency for cannabis and non-cannabis ventures and Koleto Packaging Solutions, the research and development arm driving intellectual property development and acquisitions. KushCo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Kush Bottles Inc., is headquartered in Garden Grove, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of KushCo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of KushCo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of KushCo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.15.

KushCo stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,656. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. KushCo has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.08.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). KushCo had a negative return on equity of 47.53% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. Analysts anticipate that KushCo will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About KushCo

KushCo Holdings, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies and customized branding solutions in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene, and glass containers.

