Zacks Investment Research Lowers ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $7.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $422.06 million, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.20. ORBCOMM has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $431,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 749.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 77,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

