Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies accounts for about 1.2% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 48.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 329.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

In related news, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total transaction of $1,582,672.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,701.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $2,132,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,463 shares in the company, valued at $9,229,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $342.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $343.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

