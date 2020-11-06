Zeepin (ZPT) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $200,301.67 and $3,444.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, LBank, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00074483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00186578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00029064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.01068339 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000538 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002429 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, LBank and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

