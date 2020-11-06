Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Sells $215,760.84 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 373,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,392,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

