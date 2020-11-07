$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) This Quarter

Analysts expect NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NIC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. NIC posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NIC will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NIC.

Get NIC alerts:

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGOV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. NIC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of EGOV stock opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34. NIC has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. NIC’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

In related news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,957 shares in the company, valued at $623,444.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NIC by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIC by 0.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIC by 1.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in NIC by 1.5% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 59,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIC by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 361,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,121,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIC (EGOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.