$1.17 EPS Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will announce $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.25. Preferred Bank posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Preferred Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 5.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 27.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 35.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 12.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average is $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $513.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.46. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

