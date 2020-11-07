1,050 Shares in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJO LP boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 418.0% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 999,848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,402,000 after purchasing an additional 806,809 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 68,245.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 486,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,407,000 after buying an additional 485,906 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,860,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $90,081,000 after acquiring an additional 471,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 232.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 585,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 409,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,051,174 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,887,000 after purchasing an additional 320,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average is $48.76. Seagate Technology plc has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 56.89%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $367,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,698 shares of company stock worth $4,020,593. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

