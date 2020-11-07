1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) PT Set at €20.20 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.20 ($23.76) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DRI. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €26.52 ($31.20).

Shares of ETR:DRI opened at €18.12 ($21.32) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 8.42. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a 1 year low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 1 year high of €27.03 ($31.80).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

