1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on November 25th

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

1st Constitution Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 200.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect 1st Constitution Bancorp to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $12.92 on Friday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.22. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 19.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCCY. ValuEngine upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on 1st Constitution Bancorp from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

In other news, Director Charles S. Crow III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,521.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

