20,685 Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $58.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.64. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $59.25.

