3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. 3M makes up 3.6% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $17,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM stock opened at $163.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.42. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.31.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

