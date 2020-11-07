$67.69 Million in Sales Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to announce sales of $67.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.19 million and the highest is $72.11 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $52.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $243.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.85 million to $249.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $305.05 million, with estimates ranging from $256.39 million to $336.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Several research firms have commented on ADC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.91.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.58 per share, with a total value of $474,471.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,950,697.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Agree Realty by 98.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

NYSE ADC opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.22. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $45.23 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 936 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 18.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.

