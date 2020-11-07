$67.69 Million in Sales Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to announce sales of $67.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.19 million and the highest is $72.11 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $52.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $243.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.85 million to $249.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $305.05 million, with estimates ranging from $256.39 million to $336.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Several research firms have commented on ADC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.91.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.58 per share, with a total value of $474,471.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,950,697.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Agree Realty by 98.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

NYSE ADC opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.22. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $45.23 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 936 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 18.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit