798 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 798 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 168.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $514.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $227.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.14 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $502.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 295,550 shares of company stock worth $150,953,897. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Netflix from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.39.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

